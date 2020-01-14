Porvair’s (PRV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRV. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Porvair in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 697.90 ($9.18) on Monday. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 409 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 718 ($9.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 641.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 600.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Latest News

INVESCO Asia Trust plc Insider Purchases £15,200 in Stock
SThree plc Insider Acquires £185.12 in Stock
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Ibstock
N Brown Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Connect Group Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt


