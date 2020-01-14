Peel Hunt Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 805

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 773.11 ($10.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 720.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 652.93.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

