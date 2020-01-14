Peel Hunt Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 805

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).
LON BDEV opened at GBX 773.11 ($10.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 720.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 652.93.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
