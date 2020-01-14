Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Upgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to an add rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the homebuilder’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Shore Capital cut Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203.46 ($2.68).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.99. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders acquired 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

