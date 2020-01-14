Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synthomer to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($5.33).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 336.78 ($4.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

