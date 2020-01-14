Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.67) target price (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 256 ($3.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.52.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

