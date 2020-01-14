Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 455 at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.35) target price (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 430 ($5.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

