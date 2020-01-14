Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RSW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 3,463.57 ($45.56).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 3,684 ($48.46) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,876.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,768.87. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

