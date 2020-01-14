Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Cushing Energy Income Cf has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SRF opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

