Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

