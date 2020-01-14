Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

