Bank Ozk (OZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Bank Ozk has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.