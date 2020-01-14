Bank Ozk (OZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bank Ozk has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.