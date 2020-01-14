Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fletcher King stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Fletcher King has a one year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.48.

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

