Leo (LON:SIGB) Declares GBX 0.65 Dividend

Leo (LON:SIGB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SIGB opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.63. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. LEO has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

