Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.35 Per Share

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SCIN opened at GBX 832 ($10.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 million and a PE ratio of -102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 810.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 819.76. Scottish Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

