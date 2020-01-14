Oxford Industries Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

OXM stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

