General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of GD opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

