General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of GD opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Dividend History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cushing Energy Income Cf To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Cushing Energy Income Cf To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WEC Energy Group
Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WEC Energy Group
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Bank Ozk To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Bank Ozk To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Fletcher King plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1
Fletcher King plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1
Leo Declares GBX 0.65 Dividend
Leo Declares GBX 0.65 Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report