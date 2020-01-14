Character Group plc (CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13 on January 31st

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Character Group stock opened at GBX 411.40 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 429.74. Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.89).

In other news, insider David Harris acquired 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £7,496.52 ($9,861.25). Also, insider Joe Kissane acquired 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,249.80 ($39,791.90).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

