Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on February 5th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

CBRL opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

