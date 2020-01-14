Connect Group PLC (CNCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 13th

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Connect Group stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. Connect Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

In other news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,295.71). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNCT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Monday.

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

