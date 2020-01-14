Connect Group PLC (CNCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 13th

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Connect Group stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. Connect Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

In other news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,295.71). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNCT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Monday.

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Dividend History for Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cushing Energy Income Cf To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Cushing Energy Income Cf To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WEC Energy Group
Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WEC Energy Group
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Bank Ozk To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Bank Ozk To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Fletcher King plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1
Fletcher King plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1
Leo Declares GBX 0.65 Dividend
Leo Declares GBX 0.65 Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report