GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. GoldMint has a market cap of $346,710.00 and $212.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

