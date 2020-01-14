EverGreenCoin (EGC) Market Cap Reaches $267,014.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $267,014.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00947480 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00199638 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,151,497 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

