Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

DGE opened at GBX 3,234.50 ($42.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,272.13.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

