Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.