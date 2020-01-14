CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 418,801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400,036 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

