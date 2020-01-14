Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $315.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.45.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

