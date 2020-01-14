Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

