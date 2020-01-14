Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
