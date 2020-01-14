National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after buying an additional 446,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

