Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.65.

CYBR opened at $141.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $74.86 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

