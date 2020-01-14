Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.59.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $116.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.