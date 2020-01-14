Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $13.59 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,202 shares of company stock valued at $677,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

