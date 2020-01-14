Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

ATNX opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.01. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 67,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $691,714.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,055,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,048,543.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 731,524 shares of company stock worth $10,176,045 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Athenex by 42.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

