ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.