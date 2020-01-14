Raymond James Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from to in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

