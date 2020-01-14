Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of .

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Charles Schwab by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

