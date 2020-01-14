CROAT Price Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $127,814.00 and $351.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,475,387 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

