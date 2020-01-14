Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

