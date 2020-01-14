Fintab (FNTB) Price Hits $0.0032

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Fintab has a market cap of $8,868.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Fintab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.