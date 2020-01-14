American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Shares of ACC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.
In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.