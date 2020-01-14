American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

