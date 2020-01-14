CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Receives $110.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

