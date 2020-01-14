Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 221.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.25 ($2.91).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

