MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $17.92 Average PT from Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. MSG Networks has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.