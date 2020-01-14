Analysts Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $46.20

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

