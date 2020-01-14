Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $87.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.18.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniqure stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,122 shares of company stock worth $2,920,738 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 133.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

