Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $84.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLLI opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

