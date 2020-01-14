Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $374.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

