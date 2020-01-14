Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after purchasing an additional 902,257 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,899,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

