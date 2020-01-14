Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

LECO stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

