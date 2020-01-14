Short Interest in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expands By 11.8%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 107,946 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

