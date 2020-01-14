Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

BKSC opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

