Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Michael T. Andriole bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chimerix by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

CMRX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

